Fox Host Flips Out Over Big Bird

Anti-vaccine Fox News hosts are causing more people to be infected and die.
By John AmatoNovember 9, 2021

Republicans chose to make their ridiculous and violent culture wars the main focus in 2021 instead of helping Americans climb out of the worldwide pandemic that Trump blew off, causing nearly a million U.S. citizens to die.

We had Mr. Potato Head, Pepe Le Pew and now Big Bird!

Fox News host Harris Faulkner was the latest Republican to have a conniption fit over Big Bird promoting vaccines. Life-saving vaccines that the US has mandated for generations.

Republican idiot Chip 'ahoy' Roy joined Fox News and said the government is doing propaganda on our kids while putting these "unconstitutional mandates in place."

At the end of the segment Faulkner seriously asks, "What part of the government actually got involved with the 6' 7' fake yellow bird telling children not to go to the pediatricians, their doctors with their parent\s and work this out."

She continued, "But do exactly what the fake bird did. I think that's a fair question."

Please, stop it Harris. You're killing people. Even kids.

I doubt Big Bird has ever had a PR campaign this successful before in the history of NPR.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue