Bartiromo Gets Educated About Pepe LePew: 'Time For Him To Beat It'

Maria Bartiromo got owned by Wall Street Journal senior writer Jon Hilsenrath when he told her that Pepe Le Pew's rapey behavior was no longer acceptable.

Bartiromo, the Trump-loving FOX Business host, introduced the newest Fox News cancel culture outrage for the Trump cult by wondering if Bugs Bunny was next after Warner Bros. announced they were removing Pepe LePew from the upcoming movie.

“Maria, I’m watching those videos that you have of this — I always used to think that cartoon was funny — but he is kind of grabbing and groping in ways that are just totally unacceptable today,” Hilsenrath said.

“I kind of think norms change over time. And maybe it’s time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it," he added.

Bartiromo was shocked and dismayed. “But I mean. Are we going overboard here? Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head. Come on, Jon,” she chided.

“Yeah. I mean, I think we can go overboard. But watch that video! I mean he’s grabbing that poor little cat in ways that you could never get away with right now,” Hilsenrath shot back.

Bartiromo said, “Okay," clearly a bit flummoxed and in need of a commercial break.

Qonservatives are so desperate and bankrupt that this is what they are promoting.

Who knew I'd be writing about their faux culture wars and that would include Pepe LePew?