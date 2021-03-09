Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Bartiromo Gets Educated About Pepe LePew: 'Time For Him To Beat It'

Pepe LePew is a harassing, rapey little skunk. Maria Bartiromo tried to defend him but her guest wasn't having it.
By John Amato
32 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Maria Bartiromo got owned by Wall Street Journal senior writer Jon Hilsenrath when he told her that Pepe Le Pew's rapey behavior was no longer acceptable.

Bartiromo, the Trump-loving FOX Business host, introduced the newest Fox News cancel culture outrage for the Trump cult by wondering if Bugs Bunny was next after Warner Bros. announced they were removing Pepe LePew from the upcoming movie.

“Maria, I’m watching those videos that you have of this — I always used to think that cartoon was funny — but he is kind of grabbing and groping in ways that are just totally unacceptable today,” Hilsenrath said.

“I kind of think norms change over time. And maybe it’s time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it," he added.

Bartiromo was shocked and dismayed. “But I mean. Are we going overboard here? Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head. Come on, Jon,” she chided.

“Yeah. I mean, I think we can go overboard. But watch that video! I mean he’s grabbing that poor little cat in ways that you could never get away with right now,” Hilsenrath shot back.

Bartiromo said, “Okay," clearly a bit flummoxed and in need of a commercial break.

Qonservatives are so desperate and bankrupt that this is what they are promoting.

Who knew I'd be writing about their faux culture wars and that would include Pepe LePew?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team