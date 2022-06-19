Mike Pompeo 'Praying' About Becoming President With 2024 Campaign

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is praying about potentially facing off against former President Donald Trump in a 2024 campaign for the presidency.
By DavidJune 19, 2022

Pompeo was asked about his presidential ambitions during an interview on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

"Are you planning to run for president in '24?" she wondered.

"Well, thanks for the compliment," Pompeo deflected. "We need to build an American majority and an American coalition."

"I'm working on 2022 all across the country helping to get folks elected," he added. "And Susan and I will work and pray and decide how we're going to best serve America as we move forward."

