'Look At Your Own Candidate': Tomi Lahren Slammed After Calling Tim Walz A Liar

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall challenged conservative pundit Tomi Lahren after she accused Democratic candidates of lying about their records.

During a Sunday Fox News panel discussion about Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Lahren noted that the candidate and his wife had used intrauterine insemination — or IUI — instead of IVF treatments to start a family.

"His pattern of telling little white lies or little fibs, it does reveal that maybe he does have an issue with being fully transparent, or maybe his truth is different than the actual truth," Lahren opined.

Marshall quickly reminded Lahren that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was known for a history of falsehoods.

"I try not to laugh out loud, and no offense, because I love Tomi, when anybody on the right with Donald Trump as their candidate has any say about anybody else telling a white lie, a big lie, a little lie, a purple lie, whatever lie, Donald Trump tells a lot of lies," Marshall said. "So if you're going to do that, you know, on one side of the aisle, please turn inward and look at your own candidate."