Tomi Lahren Apologizes After SOTU Rant Calling Rep. Kennedy ‘A Little Limp Dick’

Snowflake Tomi Lahren was so triggered by Rep. Joseph Kennedy’s Democratic response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union that she melted down in a rant that she later had to take back.

IJR’s Josh Billinson, who tweeted out the rant, noted sarcastically, “Some very insightful and professional political commentary.”

LAHREN: If you haven’t yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp dick’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it because it was pathetic and it was embarrassing. Oh. My. God.

Here’s Fox News contributor @TomiLahren referring to a Democratic congressman as “that little limp dick.” Some very insightful and professional political commentary. pic.twitter.com/CtnfAGCXyX — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 1, 2018

But Lahren posted other “professional and insightful” comments that were captured by Yashar Ali:

What a way to talk about someone @TomiLahren



“Shred this little ginger nerd.” pic.twitter.com/rv2FjLW8G7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2018

2. Sound On: @TomiLahren says: "Just listen to this nasty little ginger." -



What does being a ginger have to do with it? pic.twitter.com/j5ImJ39J6T — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2018

4. @TomiLahren posted this on her Instagram stories about 25 minutes ago and then deleted it. pic.twitter.com/FTjRZ6e6l2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2018

6. Looks like what Tomi was referring to when she posted that Caitlyn/Joe Kennedy photo on her Instagram stories which she quickly deleted. pic.twitter.com/RfjMIC2g9m — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2018

Then, probably aware that her latest rant might have gone too far even for Fox News and endanger her contributor contract, she apologized for a comment and tried to pretend it had nothing to do with Fox News. But, as Yashar Ali pointed out, that’s baloney:

7. Btw referring to her Instagram as her "personal Instagram" is absolutely absurd and a cop out.. It's a public Instagram account that is verified. Her social media presence is a big part of the reason why she has a Fox News contract. pic.twitter.com/C8HWpjB6Un

Sorry, Tomi, you own this. And so does Fox News.

Originally published at Newshounds.us