Tomi Lahren Apologizes After SOTU Rant Calling Rep. Kennedy ‘A Little Limp Dick’
Snowflake Tomi Lahren was so triggered by Rep. Joseph Kennedy’s Democratic response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union that she melted down in a rant that she later had to take back.
IJR’s Josh Billinson, who tweeted out the rant, noted sarcastically, “Some very insightful and professional political commentary.”
LAHREN: If you haven’t yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp dick’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it because it was pathetic and it was embarrassing. Oh. My. God.
But Lahren posted other “professional and insightful” comments that were captured by Yashar Ali:
Then, probably aware that her latest rant might have gone too far even for Fox News and endanger her contributor contract, she apologized for a comment and tried to pretend it had nothing to do with Fox News. But, as Yashar Ali pointed out, that’s baloney:
Sorry, Tomi, you own this. And so does Fox News.
