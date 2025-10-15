Retired General Blasts Hegseth's Press Crackdown - On Fox

Whiskey Pete has even lost Fox "news" with his latest ridiculous demand.

Nearly every major media outlet is refusing to sign a pledge crafted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that would require Pentagon reporters to agree not to publish "unauthorized" material—effectively prohibiting journalists from publishing anything unless the Trump administration okays it first. "Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES," Hegseth wrote in a post on X on Monday. "Press no longer roams free. Press must wear visible badge. Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts. DONE. Pentagon now has same rules as every U.S military installation." But on deadline day, media outlets and the reporters who work for them are refusing to sign the pledge. That even includes Fox News—the right-wing propaganda network Hegseth worked at before he was unfortunately plucked from cable news obscurity and confirmed to lead the Pentagon.

Retired General Jack Keane blasted the move on Fox's Special Report with Bret Baier this Tuesday:

Baier pushed back on some of the claims Hegseth had made about the Pentagon press corps, mentioning that he himself had covered the Pentagon for over six years, including when Keane was there. “We knew not to — you don’t walk into the tank and the classified areas are off-limits,” said Baier. “We obviously were always trying to get the story from different elements. And there was a freedom, but everybody had badges with them. At the White House, I never walked into the Oval Office or the Situation Room.” The new restrictions, Baier continued, were “stipulations that essentially are changing the dynamic about how to get information and how they disseminate information.”

Former General Keane sharply criticized Hegseth’s new policy:

KEENE: What they’re really doing, they want to spoon-feed information to the journalists, and that will be their story. That’s not journalism. Journalism is going out and finding the story and getting all the facts that support it. And no one’s going to walk in and bang on a door of a four-star general or senior civilian policy leader in the Pentagon. I never had that, but I did have journalists chasing a story of something that was going on in the Army. And those things were legitimate. And, if anything, what would frustrate us in times is, we didn’t beat you to it. And something bad is happening and we’re getting our act together to do it. And, sometimes, well, let’s wait a couple days before we talk about that, and you guys are on it. And that’s journalism. BRET BAIER: And if there are leaks or there are situations, there are investigations many times that lead to that. But in the day-to-day, for military families, for military, us being in the Pentagon is usually an asset.