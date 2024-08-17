Team Weirdo Is In Plane Trouble

On Friday, the Furniture Fornicator was in Milwaukee to share a little racism with the Milwaukee Police Union and pick up their endorsement. However, Vance can't even do a simple campaign stop without making it weird:

A plane carrying Republican presidential nominee JD Vance was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee shortly after takeoff Friday due to a malfunction with the door, the Trump campaign said. The plane, a Boeing 737, returned to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport shortly after takeoff, where a problem was fixed, campaign spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said in a statement. The plane then departed on its original path for Cincinnati. "The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal," Van Kirk said Friday afternoon.

After they slapped some duct tape on that puppy, Vance was off again for his next campaign event.

But this wasn't an isolated incident. Just a few days before, Felon Trump had to do an unplanned landing due to "mechanical issues" and had to drive the rest of the way to the rally point. And even at that, it was Trump's second plane, Eptstein's Lolita Express, because Trump's first plane is still waiting to be fixed.

Maybe it's time for Team Weirdo to consider buying a bus or something, since they are sure having a lot of plane trouble lately.