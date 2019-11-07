Facebook Is In Huge Trouble

Above, CNBC reports that the California AG has been investigating Facebook for eighteen months.

“FACEBOOK”—new branding, same willful disregard for the law. Unlike the FTC, courageous state AGs are going to finally hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable for Facebook’s plethora of privacy violations. https://t.co/xravrwQOqO — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 6, 2019

So much Facebook news today. An important new leak of critical documents. And now this: California Attorney General investigating Cambridge Analytica scandal reveals Facebook refusing to comply with subpoenas. The eternal question: what's it got to hide?https://t.co/oDUhHAdiBy — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 6, 2019

The Vox email thingie last night leads with the latest news swirling clockwise around Zuckerberg (counter-clockwise in the southern hemisphere):

Thousands of revealing internal documents and emails that Facebook struggled to keep secret were just made public, giving more details about how Facebook dealt with privacy and user data issues. [Business Insider / Rob Price]

Read the nearly 4,000 pages of previously sealed documents here. [NBC News]

The documents are part of a lawsuit filed in 2015 by a now defunct bikini photo-sharing app, Six4Three. They reveal that Facebook pressured hundreds of thousands of developers to use the site’s platform to build their apps, purchase ads with Facebook, and hand over user data to the social media giant. [Computer Weekly / Sebastian Klovig Skelton]

Facebook then presented the move to limit the developers’ access to user data as a move to secure their patrons’ privacy. Six4Three claims that these company policies were anticompetitive and that Facebook willfully misled consumers and app developers. [Reuters / Katie Paul and Mark Hosenball]

This isn’t the first anticompetitiveness complaint against Facebook, of course: Congress and federal and state authorities have also been looking into its business practices. [NBC News / Olivia Solon and Cyrus Farivar]

Nor is it the first time that Facebook has faced consequences for releases of closed-door information. Leaked audio recordings of Mark Zuckerberg addressing his employees frankly this summer provoked further calls from presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren to break up the company. [Vox / Peter Kafka]

In February of this year, internal Facebook documents, from the same Six4Three lawsuit as the most recent leak, came to light that detailed how Zuckerberg planned to sell user data to developers. [The Guardian / Julia Carrie Wong]

I won’t lie: I have not read all of ’em yet, and some I will never get around to reading, but the damn is breaking on Zuckerberg. While I agree with Sen. Professor Warren that it should be broken up, just reading a handful of those articles tells me that it is closer to a crime syndicate than an on-going engineering organization. The Six4Three story is very telling.

Nick Bilton —who has made a cottage industry on reporting on Facebook/berg at Vanity Fair— has a long post entitled, “HE’S F–KING DESTROYED THIS TOWN”: HOW MARK ZUCKERBERG BECAME THE MOST REVILED MAN IN TECH.

It’s anecdotal, but damning. Silicon Valley has turned on Zuckerberg, and it is brutal.

