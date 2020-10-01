Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Huge Crowds For Biden In Western Pennsylvania Means Huge Trouble For GOP

Voter enthusiasm on display as Joe Biden makes a whistlestop tour through western Pennsylvania.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Whoa! Joe Biden's crowd in Greensburg, Pennsylvania was loud and large, and that is a harbinger of change from the 2016 election.

This spells trouble for you-know-who.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jonathan, we talk about the suburbs of Philly. but right now in the most recent polls we've seen, Joe Biden is outperforming past Democratic candidates specifically in the suburbs of Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. The entire race we talked about Wisconsin, we've talked about Michigan and Florida, but this entire race may be determined the western half of Pennsylvania.

JONATHAN LEMIRE: You're right, Joe. you and I have talked about this and I wrote in the last week or so, about how both campaigns feel that Pennsylvania may be the tipping point state this time around. The president has been there repeatedly in recent weeks because his map doesn't work without it. If he can't keep Wisconsin because he needs one of the three, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania trio. For a long time they thought Wisconsin was that state. Wisconsin is slipping away from them, it would appear. Especially if they lose Arizona too. Their focus has to be in Pennsylvania. But those counties -- Westmoreland County -- so representative of much of Pennsylvania, is filled with white working class union voters, the kind of voter Joe Biden is set to win back, the kind that Donald Trump did well in 2016 with, the kind of voters breaking away from Democrats, certainly those that Hillary Clinton had her struggles winning. Biden, though, this is his native state, let's remember, and his campaign recognized and that's why we had the train itinerary yesterday, those are the voters he can win back. If he picks off enough of them to prevent the continued moves to the Republicans, to Trump, then Trump is going to have trouble as Biden continues to do better than ever in the suburban areas around the big city and the state.

Never forget, we vote like we're down by half a point. EVERY vote counts.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.