Huge Crowds For Biden In Western Pennsylvania Means Huge Trouble For GOP

Whoa! Joe Biden's crowd in Greensburg, Pennsylvania was loud and large, and that is a harbinger of change from the 2016 election.

This spells trouble for you-know-who.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jonathan, we talk about the suburbs of Philly. but right now in the most recent polls we've seen, Joe Biden is outperforming past Democratic candidates specifically in the suburbs of Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. The entire race we talked about Wisconsin, we've talked about Michigan and Florida, but this entire race may be determined the western half of Pennsylvania.

JONATHAN LEMIRE: You're right, Joe. you and I have talked about this and I wrote in the last week or so, about how both campaigns feel that Pennsylvania may be the tipping point state this time around. The president has been there repeatedly in recent weeks because his map doesn't work without it. If he can't keep Wisconsin because he needs one of the three, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania trio. For a long time they thought Wisconsin was that state. Wisconsin is slipping away from them, it would appear. Especially if they lose Arizona too. Their focus has to be in Pennsylvania. But those counties -- Westmoreland County -- so representative of much of Pennsylvania, is filled with white working class union voters, the kind of voter Joe Biden is set to win back, the kind that Donald Trump did well in 2016 with, the kind of voters breaking away from Democrats, certainly those that Hillary Clinton had her struggles winning. Biden, though, this is his native state, let's remember, and his campaign recognized and that's why we had the train itinerary yesterday, those are the voters he can win back. If he picks off enough of them to prevent the continued moves to the Republicans, to Trump, then Trump is going to have trouble as Biden continues to do better than ever in the suburban areas around the big city and the state.