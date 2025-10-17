Pritzker To Trump And Miller: We ‘Are Not Your Subjects’

Donald Trump must think that falsely accusing the left of violence means nobody will notice that he is actually waging war on places in his own country. For example, Chicago.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made remarks on Thursday, after speaking with retired military leaders, about the damage Trump’s ICE goons are deliberately wreaking on Chicago.

Via ABC7 Chicago:

"Masked federal agents from ICE and CBP are on the ground terrorizing our communities with tear gas and rubber bullets, and some are wearing camouflage uniforms that could easily be mistaken for the military. It is Trump and Miller's agents, were operating like they are his own secret police, harassing civilians, tear gassing communities and arresting journalists and grabbing people in the street to ask them for their papers based on the color of their skin. This is intentional," Pritzker said. … "I'm grateful to have the clarity given by the retired generals, rear admirals, and veterans here with me today. With their combined wealth of experience, I have been hearing from them about what this dangerous power grab by the Trump administration means for our state," Pritzker said. "One thing is evident: this effort to deploy troops in American cities is not normal. There is no justification for such a deployment, and it echoes the rise of authoritarian regimes throughout world history."

Then Pritzker added a great zinger, especially suited for Saturday's No Kings Day protests that obviously have MAGA world’s knickers in a twist.

Addressing his comments to “Stephen Miller, who is pulling the strings for Donald Trump,” Pritzker said, “Illinois is not a place you can conquer. And our people are not your subjects. Period."