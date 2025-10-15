Trump Projects His Violent Fantasies Onto 'The Left'

I’m no expert on the Peace Prize but I am pretty sure that a murder spree against civilians you never provide evidence of being dangerous drug smugglers and suggesting your own citizens deserve the same fate over their ideology are not pluses for the Nobel committee.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump, the guy who is supposed to be president for all Americans, announced that the large number of Americans on the left “have the devil’s ideology” and “seem to become very violent.” Never mind that protests against him and his regime have been overwhelmingly peaceful and even playful.

Obviously, Trump and his cronies are very worried about the upcoming No Kings protests. The first No Kings protest, in June, was the largest in American history. No Kings 2.0 is on track to be even bigger. For a guy obsessed with crowd size, that’s got to be a devastating prospect.

Once again, every accusation is a confession with Felon 47. Also on Tuesday, Trump announced his military killed another 6 people, his 5th Caribbean attack on civilians who did not pose an imminent threat to Americans. Once again, Trump did not provide any evidence to back up his claim they were transporting drugs.

It cannot be more important for everyone who believes in our Constitution to come out on Saturday and let Trump know we will not tolerate kings in the U.S. No matter how much gold he slathers on the White House.

There is almost certainly a protest near you. You can find the nearest No Kings protest here.