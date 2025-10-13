Dementia Donald Imagines Portland Is On Fire

The only fires and boarded up shops in Portland are in his addled brain.
Dementia Donald Imagines Portland Is On Fire
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoOctober 13, 2025

During a press event on Friday, Trump told the press that the city of Portland is burning to the ground and shop owners are using plywood to replace windows over ICE raid protests.

Anyone with eyes can see Portland is not on fire and shop owners aren't boarding up their windows with plywood. As Nancy Rommelmann tweets, "The protests by ICE cover 1.5 blocks of a 135-square mile city. Portland did not fully recover post-pandemic/the 2020 summer of rage, and occupancy is lower than it could be, but, my dude, otherwise the city thrives. Anyone who says otherwise has their own agenda"

Trump is either mentally diseased, or exaggerating to such an extent to defend sending US troops to police US citizens on US soil they have become irrational fantasies

TRUMP: Then he gets up and talks about how it's not a problem or Portland, Oregon.

I mean, every time I look at that place, the place is burning down, there's fires all over the place. When a store owner, there are very few of them left, but when a store owner rebuilds a store, they build it out of plywood and they don't put up storefronts anymore, they just put wood up because they know it's going to be ripped down and then I hear how wonderful it is.

It's not wonderful, it's a disaster.

Is Trump having delusions?

Here's what's really happening: The Portland Frog, and many others

“The antifascist frog” made another appearance in war torn Portland

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-10-10T16:25:12.248Z

Tonight in “war ravaged” Portland… a frog brigade standing guard outside the ICE facility.

Trump says there’s “nowhere worse than Portland”… and the frogs magically multiply.

They’re showing that he’s not only a liar, but Portland is still safe, still weird and still full of people resisting.

Kelly (@broadwaybabyto.bsky.social) 2025-10-10T05:37:33.150Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon