Dementia Donald Imagines Portland Is On Fire

During a press event on Friday, Trump told the press that the city of Portland is burning to the ground and shop owners are using plywood to replace windows over ICE raid protests.

Anyone with eyes can see Portland is not on fire and shop owners aren't boarding up their windows with plywood. As Nancy Rommelmann tweets, "The protests by ICE cover 1.5 blocks of a 135-square mile city. Portland did not fully recover post-pandemic/the 2020 summer of rage, and occupancy is lower than it could be, but, my dude, otherwise the city thrives. Anyone who says otherwise has their own agenda"

Trump is either mentally diseased, or exaggerating to such an extent to defend sending US troops to police US citizens on US soil they have become irrational fantasies

TRUMP: Then he gets up and talks about how it's not a problem or Portland, Oregon. I mean, every time I look at that place, the place is burning down, there's fires all over the place. When a store owner, there are very few of them left, but when a store owner rebuilds a store, they build it out of plywood and they don't put up storefronts anymore, they just put wood up because they know it's going to be ripped down and then I hear how wonderful it is. It's not wonderful, it's a disaster.

Is Trump having delusions?

Trump: "Portland, Oregon, I mean -- every time I look at that place it's burning down. There are fires all over the place. When a store -- there are very few of them left -- but when a store owner rebuilds a store they build it out of plywood. They don't put up storefronts… pic.twitter.com/bhhVcnPIwj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2025

Here's what's really happening: The Portland Frog, and many others

“The antifascist frog” made another appearance in war torn Portland — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-10-10T16:25:12.248Z

Tonight in “war ravaged” Portland… a frog brigade standing guard outside the ICE facility. Trump says there’s “nowhere worse than Portland”… and the frogs magically multiply. They’re showing that he’s not only a liar, but Portland is still safe, still weird and still full of people resisting. — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto.bsky.social) 2025-10-10T05:37:33.150Z