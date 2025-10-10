Steve Scalise: 'Even People On The Left' Think Trump Deserves The Nobel Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to María Corina Machado, a leader of the democracy movement, for “promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.” Machado is a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader and activist who has been a vocal opponent of Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian government. She stands in stark contrast to Trump.

As John Amato noted, sending troops against your own people isn't worthy of a Nobel Prize. Still, Trump shamelessly campaigned for the coveted award, and MAGA is very upset that their orange pissdaddy didn't get his way (sad face emoji).

"And it's why you have people, even on the left, saying that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," Scalise told Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News show. "I mean, if Nobel wants to restore what used to be a once-dignified prize, they can restore their credibility by awarding President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize."

"He's earned it," he said while licking Trump's boots. "He's done more than any leader in the world in years to bring peace throughout the world, especially in the Middle East."

On Thursday, Trump bizarrely told Sean Hannity that his tariff tantrums have brought "peace to the world."

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded for work that has benefited humankind, such as promoting peace, human rights, or disarmament, not for leaders who are shoving their administration's boots on the necks of the very people they are supposed to represent. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said they awarded former President Barack Obama with the prize "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." And diplomacy isn't Trump's thing. Neither is democracy.

Also, no one on the left thinks Trump deserves the award. That's just a shameless MAGA lie.