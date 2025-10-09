Donald, Sending Troops Against Your Own People Isn't Nobel Prize-Worthy

Since Trump took office, he has been politicking to receive the Nobel Peace Prize because of his jealousy of President Obama.

It's got to the point where he is has his congressional lackeys continually boasting during TV interviews and on social media that Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for ending seven wars. What seven wars, you ask? Who knows. Oh, wait, now it's up to eight conflicts.

Trump hoped to win the Nobel Peace Prize by forcing Ukraine to surrender to Russia and then claiming he saved the day.

Vladimir Putin humiliated him in the Alaska summit, and since then, he has been more aggressive against Ukraine while even flirting with NATO allies.

However, at the end of the above video, Mark Lowen of the BBC said that the nominations for 2025 ended on January 31st, right after Trump took office, so he's not truly eligible this time around.

What a fool.

What is laughable about Trump's efforts to bully the committee into handing him a prestigious award is that his idiotic claims of bringing peace are undermined by blowing up Venezuelan boats, killing all occupants, and claiming they were drug runners without offering up any proof. Even if they were drug runners, sanctioned assassinations are unlawful.

But what would seal the deal against President Pudding brain is how he unconscionably called up the National Guard and sent troops on US soil to blue states and cities, over the objections of their governors by claiming phony emergencies to threaten US citizens. The chaos this has caused has been monumental.

Trump also set up his own brown shirt secret police in the form of ICE agents wearing masks in unmarked vans scooping up people off the streets, including US citizens.

As many in the BBC report have said, the only reason Trump has attempted any form of peace is to glorify himself with the award, which is an antithesis to what the award represents.

"For you to go around on your ego trip and have your friends call up the committee and be like, oh yeah, you're gonna win the award is laughable. I think it's disrespectful."

"This is supposed to be a recognition of your pursuit of peace in the sense to benefit humanity, not benefiting yourself."

Friday will be another humiliating day, Demented Donald.