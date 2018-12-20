Fox News National Security Reporter: 'No One Will Ever Work Or Fight With Us In The Middle East Again'

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin delivered a shocking report from U.S. Pentagon and militarily leaders severely panning Trump's decision to immediately pull out of Syria while declaring ISIS is defeated.

Griffin, a long time Fox News national security correspondent, talked to several furious military leaders who wanted desperately to speak out about this, anonymously of course, to rebuke Trump's impulsive move.

Griffin began, “Well, a senior U.S. Defense official tells me the president made the decision to pull out of Syria after speaking with Turkish President Erdogan last Friday, December 14th...”

It looks very much like once Erdogan told Trump his forces were going into Syria to go after the PKK, Trump acquiesced U.S. foreign policy to another strong man.

She said the US would not be able to protect its allies any longer in Syria.

She continued, "The Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF, who have fought alongside U.S. Forces to defeat ISIS and retake Raqqa, those Kurdish forces and other allies are likely to be slaughtered."

Slaughtered. These words were not chosen lightly.

Griffin: "As one senior U.S. Defense official put it to me, ‘no one will ever work or fight with us in the Middle East again as a result of this hasty withdrawal and the abandonment of those Kurds who risked everything to fight with the U.S. against ISIS.'

When have you seen Fox News play a clip of Putin to attack Trump? Well, they did and then showed this tweet.

The #US🇺🇸 decision to pull its troops from #Syria🇸🇾 creates good prospects for a political solution in that Arab country - #Zakharova



👉https://t.co/HmwlnBz44y pic.twitter.com/g0f5tqcSPm — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) December 19, 2018

Jennifer wrapped her report: "The president’s announcement shows he is no longer listening to the generals, Defense Secretary Mattis, or Secretary Pompeo.”

Trump's impulsive decision backs up Rex Tillerson's recent claims about Trump in The Daily Beast: