Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News Reporter: U.S. Capitol Looks Like Baghdad's Green Zone

This is truly a sad moment in the history of our country.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Fox News National Security Reporter Jennifer Griffin told Neil Cavuto that armed MAGA protestors were threatening the country, and it's all hands on deck between federal law enforcement and the National Guard.

"The Capitol will be secure," she said after speaking to officials from the Pentagon, but the real concern is elsewhere.
.
"There will be a massive federal law enforcement and National Guard presence in the Capitol, but the threat according to the FBI is also in the 50 state capitals," she stressed. "There are armed protesters threatening state capitals so they will need law enforcement to protect them."

"And it's all hands on deck between federal law enforcement and the National Guard," Griffin said.

Speaking about the capital in Washington DC, she said, "This is a very hardened target. At this point it looks like the Green zone in Baghdad. It does not look like the US Capitol."

This is truly a sad moment in the history of our country. Violent psychopathic white nationalists and every other fringe nut are revolting against the U.S. government because they lost a presidential election.

Never forget: Donald Trump has a lot to do with this attempted coup perpetrated by his supporters, who believe crazed conspiracy theories and Ouija boards.

Actually, I trust Ouija boards much more that Rudy Giuliani.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team