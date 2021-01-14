Fox News Reporter: U.S. Capitol Looks Like Baghdad's Green Zone

Fox News National Security Reporter Jennifer Griffin told Neil Cavuto that armed MAGA protestors were threatening the country, and it's all hands on deck between federal law enforcement and the National Guard.

"The Capitol will be secure," she said after speaking to officials from the Pentagon, but the real concern is elsewhere.

"There will be a massive federal law enforcement and National Guard presence in the Capitol, but the threat according to the FBI is also in the 50 state capitals," she stressed. "There are armed protesters threatening state capitals so they will need law enforcement to protect them."

"And it's all hands on deck between federal law enforcement and the National Guard," Griffin said.