Unhinged Stephen Miller Begging Fox News Audience To Vote Republican At The Midterms

Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and the orchestrator of his racist immigration policy pitched to Sean Hannity's audience that they need to vote Republican because Democrats may be worse.

After the New York primaries were over Tuesday evening, and many progressive Democrats won, Sean Hannity and Stephen Miller had a meltdown because they couldn't handle the truth that the MAGA elitist cult has destroyed the US economy.

MILLER: These are the candidates that they are running, Sean. So President Trump, in a very real and very literal sense, is the man, is the leader, standing in the gap in the breach protecting this nation from this tyrannical wave of left-wing insanity. How do we ever reconcile the ones that want Marxism, socialism, uh, defund, dismantle, open borders, sanctuary cities, and states? Um, how do we ever reconcile these two very different ideologies?

One ideology is to make Trump a fascist dictator, be as corrupt as possible, and get richer doing so, and the other is to help the working class.

Trump is not standing in the gap, he's creating a fisher and throwing US prosperity, healthcare, security, financial, and energy because of a hundred-year-old beliefs and whims, while calling the pain he's causing a hoax.

Miller then serenaded the old days that Trump has destroyed—the days of comity between chambers.

He's a man living in the past, too.

MILLER: We used to have a country where you had a center-left Democrat Party. Really, a center. I would say a center to center-left with many members who were actually center-right. These were called Reagan Democrats or Blue Dog Democrats. So that was the spectrum the Democrat Party lived in. From center-left to center-right. Then you had a... then you had a Republican Party, right? A conservative party. HANNITY: And over time, the Democrat Party has abandoned all of that, and they have instead adopted this radical, revolutionary, and in many cases violent ideology that wants to tear America down and destroy everything that we know and love from top to bottom, right?

The right has shifted violently to become white and Christian nationalism, fueled by misogyny, homophobia, and bigotry. Making those massive shifts has consequences.

The only party tearing down America is the MAGA cult.