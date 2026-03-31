'I Want My Vote Back': Disgusted Viewers Crush MAGA TV Network With Anti-Trump Mail

Viewers unhappy about the war in Iran overwhelmed the pro-MAGA Real America's Voice network with emails opposing President Donald Trump.

During the Human Events show on Monday, host Jack Posobiec spent nearly 10 minutes reading mail from people who had voted for Trump.

While a minority supported the war in Iran, the vast majority of viewers expressed concerns about Operation Epic Fury.

"Cannot dispute the fact that the U.S. and Israel have clearly won this operation," a viewer named Chuck said. "However, if there is a regime change that excludes the Ayatollahs and basically returns Iran to pre-1979, it will have been a loss. We can't continue bombing campaigns every two years, wasting tax dollars."

Ted, 78, called the war "a necessary step for the gospel to be presented before the rapture."

Many commenters noted that Republicans were in danger of losing midterm elections because of the war. Others pointed out that prices were rising.

Read some of the remarks from viewers below.