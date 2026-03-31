'I Want My Vote Back': Disgusted Viewers Crush MAGA TV Network With Anti-Trump Mail

Viewers unhappy about the war in Iran overwhelmed the pro-MAGA Real America's Voice network with emails opposing President Donald Trump.
During the Human Events show on Monday, host Jack Posobiec spent nearly 10 minutes reading mail from people who had voted for Trump.
While a minority supported the war in Iran, the vast majority of viewers expressed concerns about Operation Epic Fury.
"Cannot dispute the fact that the U.S. and Israel have clearly won this operation," a viewer named Chuck said. "However, if there is a regime change that excludes the Ayatollahs and basically returns Iran to pre-1979, it will have been a loss. We can't continue bombing campaigns every two years, wasting tax dollars."
Ted, 78, called the war "a necessary step for the gospel to be presented before the rapture."
Many commenters noted that Republicans were in danger of losing midterm elections because of the war. Others pointed out that prices were rising.
Read some of the remarks from viewers below.
- "wasting tax dollars"
- "Diesel prices are sky high"
- "halting our likelihood of success in the midterms"
- "this war is the stupidest thing ever"
- "a complete betrayal and flip-flop of the no new wars policy"
- "a trap that will last months, if not years"
- "hate this war"
- "it is destroying MAGA"
- "the Dems will win the House"
- "the worst thing Trump has done"
- "hurting the very people that Trump has fought for"
- "gas is $4 a gallon"
- "this economy will tank"
- "Don't feel this was America first"
- "very disappointing"
- "not what he promised"
- "fearful for our nation's future"
- "not happy at all"
- "Trump has not been true to his word"
- "We're going to lose the House and Senate"
- "I voted for Trump, and I want my vote back"
- "the most infuriating one to two months"
- "completely at my wits end"
- "the opposite of what I voted for"
- "unnecessary side quest"
- "the potential to wreck the trump presidency"
- "disgusted by this war"
- "I'm going independent, but will likely never vote again"
- "feel like it's useless"
- "I'm done voting, period"
- "a straight con job"
- "War should be a last resort"