Fox Interviews Hunter Biden's Alleged Laptop Repairman About Ukraine

Really.
By Frances LangumMarch 16, 2022

Wait a minute Fox News.

Interviewing the guy who allegedly had Hunter Biden's alleged laptop, and asking him about UKRAINE?

Whatever happened to Solyndra! Fast and Furious! Whitewater Baby Parts the Tarmac Vince Foster! Birth certificate Kenyan Muslim Uranium One Seth Rich! Benghazi!!!

Whatever happened to the actual laptop? It doesn't exist. Rudy brought back "hard drives" from Ukraine, allegedly.

Given that the Russians were able to plant a WIFE on Madison Cawthorn, what are the odds the drunk Rudy hard drives have false intel on them?

The Murdoch network is working double overtime to keep their audience in a frenzied state, and failing.

