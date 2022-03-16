Fox Interviews Hunter Biden's Alleged Laptop Repairman About Ukraine

Wait a minute Fox News.

Interviewing the guy who allegedly had Hunter Biden's alleged laptop, and asking him about UKRAINE?

Whatever happened to Solyndra! Fast and Furious! Whitewater Baby Parts the Tarmac Vince Foster! Birth certificate Kenyan Muslim Uranium One Seth Rich! Benghazi!!!

Whatever happened to the actual laptop? It doesn't exist. Rudy brought back "hard drives" from Ukraine, allegedly.

Given that the Russians were able to plant a WIFE on Madison Cawthorn, what are the odds the drunk Rudy hard drives have false intel on them?

John Paul Mac Isaac, the dude who claims to have found incriminating evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop, has filed for bankruptcy and unemployment, and is suddenly ready to talk via interviews! Is your spidey sense tingling as well? Rudy never revealed that laptop, did he? 🤨 — 𝑼𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑹𝒂𝒘! (@AriesaSandino) March 14, 2022

The laptop Rudy lied about? Remember the definitive claim of evidence of crimes being contained on the hard drive? That evaporated just like the definitive claims of voter fraud from the same guy. Wonder why? — Jose Ortega (@dosxxamber) March 8, 2022

With respect to Hunter Biden's laptop... I thought super sleuth Rudy Giuliani had miraculously gotten ahold of the hard drive. When's he going to release his devastating evidence? — ⭐️ Merrily vaccinated agnostic⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) March 12, 2022

The Murdoch network is working double overtime to keep their audience in a frenzied state, and failing.