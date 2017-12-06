The Fox War On Mueller’s Russia Investigation In Nine Screen Grabs

By News Hound Ellen

Hannity_Mueller_120517.png

You don’t need to actually watch Fox News to get a good idea of the war the network is waging on Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.

The war on Mueller could be seen all evening and through prime time last night.

On The Five, cohost Greg Gutfeld discussed the “real collusion” between Hillary Clinton and the Clinton campaign:

Gutfeld_Mueller_120517.png

On Special Report, Catherine Herridge suggested there was something sinister about one of Mueller’s prosecutors praising then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to defend Trump’s Muslim ban.

Special_Report_Mueller_120517.png

On The Story, Fox promoted the views of a former FBI agent who called the Russia probe a “Democratic trap.”

MacCallum_Mueller_120517.png

Tucker Carlson Tonight suggested that the Mueller probe is tainted because Hillary Clinton’s aides were not indicted for lying to the FBI (and Michael Flynn was).


Carlson_Mueller_1_120517.png

Tucker Carlson Tonight also suggested that the Mueller prosecutor’s praise of Yates' opposition to Muslim ban indicated a corrupt investigation:

Carlson_Mueller_120517.png

Fox News.com’s description of Sean Hannity’s opening monologue says it all: Hannity: Mueller's investigators are partisan hacks … Sean peels back the layers of this complex onion and exposes just how crooked and corrupt the special counsel and his team really are.

Hannity_120517.png

Hannity also held a panel discussion about the “anti-Trump bias exposed in Mueller probe.”

Hannity_Carter_Jarrett_Fitton_Mueller_120517.png

Prime time wrapped up with The Ingraham Angle and calling the Russia investigators “a pedigreed team of obvious partisans.”

Ingraham_Mueller_120517.png

The Ingraham Angle also “just asked” if Mueller should resign “amid revelations of possible bias?”

Ingraham_Goodstein_guest_Mueller_120517.png

If you want to watch the worst of this propaganda, check out Hannity doing his best Glenn Beck, complete with charts and viciousness below, from his December 5, 2017 Hannity show.

