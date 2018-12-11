Meanwhile, On Fox News...

So how did State TV avoid the impending downfall of so-called "President" Trump last night?

Tucker opened his show with the argument that Trump is the victim of blackmail.

Tucker: "Two women approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn't give them money... Trump caves to it and he directs Michael Cohen to pay the ransom. Now more than two years later Trump is a felon for doing this." pic.twitter.com/7Bzzc1SJO7 — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) December 11, 2018

Then it was on to "What About Obama" with Mark Steyn:

Mark Steyn: Barack Obama is an African-American but he has nothing to do with the black slave experience or civil rights.



Tucker: Right



Steyn: He is black just because his father happened to be a British subject born in colonial Kenya pic.twitter.com/uSqPcLUCaV — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 11, 2018

It doesn't get any more Conservative than two white guys shamelessly discussing whether or not any particular African American's experience as a black person is authentic.



This is fucking insane, even by Tucker Carlson standards. https://t.co/PDyHYKIbBz — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 11, 2018

Hannity picked up the pace with Hillary! Hillary! Hillary!

This is what is happening right now on Fox News pic.twitter.com/9A22mkBFZr — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 11, 2018

Then an exclusive marshmallow interview with Jared Kushner, zero mention of his financial ties to Crown Prince Bone Saw:

Attempting to peddle more misinformation & deny financial ties w/MBS to @FoxNews viewers, Jared Kushner tells Hannity "intelligence agencies are making assessments [about the Khashoggi murder] & we are hoping to make sure that there is justice brought to where that should be." pic.twitter.com/udI7CfZKUN — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 11, 2018

Laura Ingraham, as usual, had almost a full hour of "programming" due to her lack of advertisers.

Good thing those Lame Duck Republicans were able to haul Comey in for the purpose of providing programming to Fox. Same as ever. Followed by how dare anyone criticize a black Heisman trophy winner for homophobic tweets, and she had Glenn Greenwald on for the "Even a liberal like Glenn Greenwald..." moment.

This has been your "Meanwhile, On Fox" report. Wait, did no one cover the "war on Christmas" last night? Oh ye of little faith!

Hannity has Huckabee on and they are fighting the war on Christmas with everything they've got. — digby (@digby56) December 11, 2018