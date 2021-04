Wait, did Matt Gaetz change his name to "Hunter Biden" this week? That's one explanation as to why there's zero mention of the Gaetz name on Fox "News."

Several outlets have noted that there has been zero mention of the besieged by his own behavior (alleged!) Congressman since Wednesday.

Hunter Biden? Not so much.

Since Wednesday afternoon, Fox News/Fox Business programming has mentioned Hunter Biden at least 16 times. Matt Gaetz has not been mentioned once. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2021

Strange how all of the folks looking for Hunter Biden's laptop are totally uninterested in Matt Gaetz's iPhone. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 2, 2021

So let's see: Matt Gaetz allegedly paid for sex (in cash) and sex trafficked a 17 year-old, who he claimed Tucker Carlson met at dinner. All of this *while* in office. And not a peep from a single Republican? And no statement from Fox News - in fact, they're not covering it? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 2, 2021

Fox bans news about Matt Gaetz because Fox is not news. https://t.co/wufe0Gl7VE — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 2, 2021

Amy Siskind is right. Since Matt Gaetz tried to include Tucker Carlson in his depiction of events...