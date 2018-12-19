Meanwhile, On Fox News...

A very big hat tip to John Whitehouse @existentialfish for the video mashup above.
Yesterday's Flynn non-sentencing hearing revealed that yeah, the Fox News / White House talking point that somehow Michael Flynn had been "ambushed" by the FBI was all BS. Also, Fox had spent the weekend positing that Judge Sullivan might throw out the case against Flynn, which was more BS. Instead, there was this:
So as Fox is wont to do, they pulled out the distract-o machine and got bizzay!
Laura Ingraham did zero research for her Penny Marshall tribute and then butchered the theme song with her sassy sidekick.
Lou Dobbs won the prize, however, screaming "coup!" to America's two most compromised lawyers not named Dershowitz:
