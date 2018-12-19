Media Bites
Meanwhile, On Fox News...

Another in the series highlighting how Fox News denies reality when Trump has a very bad day.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
A very big hat tip to John Whitehouse @existentialfish for the video mashup above.

Yesterday's Flynn non-sentencing hearing revealed that yeah, the Fox News / White House talking point that somehow Michael Flynn had been "ambushed" by the FBI was all BS. Also, Fox had spent the weekend positing that Judge Sullivan might throw out the case against Flynn, which was more BS. Instead, there was this:

So as Fox is wont to do, they pulled out the distract-o machine and got bizzay!

Laura Ingraham did zero research for her Penny Marshall tribute and then butchered the theme song with her sassy sidekick.

Lou Dobbs won the prize, however, screaming "coup!" to America's two most compromised lawyers not named Dershowitz:


