Meanwhile, On Fox News...

A very big hat tip to John Whitehouse @existentialfish for the video mashup above.

Yesterday's Flynn non-sentencing hearing revealed that yeah, the Fox News / White House talking point that somehow Michael Flynn had been "ambushed" by the FBI was all BS. Also, Fox had spent the weekend positing that Judge Sullivan might throw out the case against Flynn, which was more BS. Instead, there was this:

Judge Sullivan tells Flynn that serving as unregistered agent of a foreign country while serving as National Security Adviser means “arguably you sold your country out.” Judge says he can’t hide his “my disgust, my disdain.” Flynn and lawyers seemed stunned. — Evan Pérez (@evanperez) December 18, 2018

So as Fox is wont to do, they pulled out the distract-o machine and got bizzay!

Tammy Bruce says cookies have a gender and "obviously they're men" pic.twitter.com/n7NWEzQrJc — Madeline (@peltzmadeline) December 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham did zero research for her Penny Marshall tribute and then butchered the theme song with her sassy sidekick.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/UdTy29zUa2 Laura Ingraham BUTCHERS Penny Marshall Tribute - #TFNOriginal — Raymond Lewis (@RaymondLewis8) December 19, 2018

Lou Dobbs won the prize, however, screaming "coup!" to America's two most compromised lawyers not named Dershowitz: