Media Bites
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Fox News Covers Dr. Seuss Instead Of Senate Hearing On Jan 6 Capitol Attack

One of these networks is not like the others! The "no-information" news service.
By John Amato
Fox News Covers Dr. Seuss Instead Of Senate Hearing On Jan 6 Capitol Attack
Image from: Screengrab

Right-wing media like Fox News has always spread misinformation , but when Trump won the presidency in 2016, they increased it exponentially.

The re-writing of "news" hit its apex during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. Fox News helped spread the disease throughout the country more quickly in order to protect Trump's re-election prospects. From daytime programs like Fox and Friends to prime time's Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, they attacked Dr. Fauci and mask wearing -- all in service to their narcissistic baby.

They even celebrated Dr. Scott Atlas, (not a virologist) promoted the bogus "herd immunity" idea instead of safety measures.

Right-wing media also spreads disinformation about many of Trump's immoral actions like when he praised as "very fine people," Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

But there is another action which that Qonservative media uses that is just as dangerous. I call it "no-information."

Whenever there is a story that is negative to Trump or the Republican Party, they simply refuse to cover it or cover it so sparingly that their viewers remain ignorant to what has taken place. Then they spin any accurate coverage as a hoax or "fake news" to defend Trump and the QOP.

Case in point: On Tuesday, the Senate held a hearing on the January 6 insurrection and the FBI director was there answering questions all day.

CNN and MSNBC carried it live.

However, if you switched over to Fox News, Newsmax, or OANN, (God forbid) much of their coverage was focused on several of Dr. Seuss's books that had been left off the 2021’s National Read Across America Day list.

Right-wing media ran with their favorite new topic the bogus "cancel culture meme" targeted at a few kids books instead of informing the nation by Christopher Wray of what the FBI believed had transpired on that infamous day.

Aaron Rupar on VOX writes:

On Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, programming on Fox News and Fox Business ceaselessly harped upon the purported “cancellation” of legendary children’s author Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, as the latest example of woke liberalism run amok — conveniently ignoring the fact that Dr. Seuss has not, in fact, been canceled.

“The cancel culture is canceling Dr. Seuss,” lamented Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, adding later, “It’s out of control.”

Usually a Senate hearing on a terrorist act is featured on Fox News, but not yesterday.

And not today either.

The Senate is continuing with a second day of hearings and has intelligence officials and other law enforcement officials testifying.

But you won't see it on Fox News.

Instead, Fox News hosts attack the Biden administration with unfounded accusations and call that "news."

No-information is the new normal for conservative media. Look forward to the next four years being a focus on ginned-up culture wars to keep Stepford Republicans angry and resentful for all the wrong reasons.


UPDATE: Fox News is refusing to air Biden's COVID response team press events either.

Media Matters: Fox News has yet to air any of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response team briefings
Fox showed 89% of Trump’s COVID-19 task force briefings

This no-information on COVID allows their hosts to lie at will about moving forward as a country from the pandemic.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team