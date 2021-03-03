Fox News Covers Dr. Seuss Instead Of Senate Hearing On Jan 6 Capitol Attack

Right-wing media like Fox News has always spread misinformation , but when Trump won the presidency in 2016, they increased it exponentially.

The re-writing of "news" hit its apex during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. Fox News helped spread the disease throughout the country more quickly in order to protect Trump's re-election prospects. From daytime programs like Fox and Friends to prime time's Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, they attacked Dr. Fauci and mask wearing -- all in service to their narcissistic baby.

They even celebrated Dr. Scott Atlas, (not a virologist) promoted the bogus "herd immunity" idea instead of safety measures.

Right-wing media also spreads disinformation about many of Trump's immoral actions like when he praised as "very fine people," Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

But there is another action which that Qonservative media uses that is just as dangerous. I call it "no-information."

Whenever there is a story that is negative to Trump or the Republican Party, they simply refuse to cover it or cover it so sparingly that their viewers remain ignorant to what has taken place. Then they spin any accurate coverage as a hoax or "fake news" to defend Trump and the QOP.

Case in point: On Tuesday, the Senate held a hearing on the January 6 insurrection and the FBI director was there answering questions all day.

CNN and MSNBC carried it live.

However, if you switched over to Fox News, Newsmax, or OANN, (God forbid) much of their coverage was focused on several of Dr. Seuss's books that had been left off the 2021’s National Read Across America Day list.

Right-wing media ran with their favorite new topic the bogus "cancel culture meme" targeted at a few kids books instead of informing the nation by Christopher Wray of what the FBI believed had transpired on that infamous day.

Aaron Rupar on VOX writes:

On Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, programming on Fox News and Fox Business ceaselessly harped upon the purported “cancellation” of legendary children’s author Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, as the latest example of woke liberalism run amok — conveniently ignoring the fact that Dr. Seuss has not, in fact, been canceled. “The cancel culture is canceling Dr. Seuss,” lamented Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, adding later, “It’s out of control.”

Difference in news network coverage right now. pic.twitter.com/KCUwXVCmJy — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) March 2, 2021

Fox News isn't airing the first hearing on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol -- instead they're talking about athletes taking a knee, which they say "is one of the most polarizing things to happen to this nation in decades" pic.twitter.com/X7QKU5smUM — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 23, 2021

Usually a Senate hearing on a terrorist act is featured on Fox News, but not yesterday.

And not today either.

The Senate is continuing with a second day of hearings and has intelligence officials and other law enforcement officials testifying.

But you won't see it on Fox News.

Instead, Fox News hosts attack the Biden administration with unfounded accusations and call that "news."

This segment goes from Faulkner saying Biden completely canceled Dr. Seuss with a magic wand -- to THIS. I ... have no words



Faulkner: I thought we were stronger than this, I thought we could look at that May 25th death of George Floyd and say we can talk about anything now pic.twitter.com/9ixsf9fj99 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 2, 2021

No-information is the new normal for conservative media. Look forward to the next four years being a focus on ginned-up culture wars to keep Stepford Republicans angry and resentful for all the wrong reasons.



UPDATE: Fox News is refusing to air Biden's COVID response team press events either.

Media Matters: Fox News has yet to air any of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response team briefings

Fox showed 89% of Trump’s COVID-19 task force briefings

This no-information on COVID allows their hosts to lie at will about moving forward as a country from the pandemic.