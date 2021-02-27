No, Fox News, Dr. Seuss Was Not ‘Canceled’ By VA School District

Although Read Across America Day is celebrated on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2, there’s a reason it’s not called “Dr. Seuss Day.” The National Education Association, which launched the program, says it’s a “celebration of reading” that “focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.” In other words, it may be in honor of Dr. Seuss but it’s not about him.

As for Loudoun County, a statement by the school addresses “a media rumor,” which almost certainly means a right-wing media rumor, that the district has banned Dr. Seuss. Noting that research has revealed strong racial undertones in many of Dr. Seuss’ books, the district has provided “guidance to schools during the past couple of years to not connect Read Across America Day exclusively with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.” The statement further says that while young readers are encouraged to read “all types of books that are inclusive, diverse and reflective of our student community” Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and “are available to students in our libraries and classrooms.”

Apparently, that’s way too much nuance for the three whiners known as Fox & Friends to grasp. Cohost Pete Hegseth announced with indignation, “Cancel culture takes on Dr. Seuss, citing alleged, quote, racial undertones in his writings and illustrations.” Hegseth misleadingly accused the Loudoun district of having “dropped” Dr. Seuss from the celebration “following pressure from a liberal education group complaining about the characters' skin tones.”

As usual, they didn’t care about why anyone feels Dr. Seuss books might be problematic for a diverse school population, they just wanted to sneer at “a liberal education group complaining.” As if any Fox show ever goes a full hour without whining about something.

Cohost Will Cain added his own disgust. “That’s a real headline, by the way, Pete, that is not from The Onion,” he snarked.

As if in acknowledgment that conservatives are all for racial intolerance, Hegseth said, “That’s the reason why CPAC's slogan this year is “America Uncanceled,” because Dr. Seuss is now canceled. When will it end? When will someone just stand up to the one group that says -- makes you want to lose your mind.”

Tell ya what, Pete. I’ll believe Fox News stands for “uncancel” culture when it offers at least one show to a liberal and starts uncancelling the truth.