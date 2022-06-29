Suddenly, Ginni Thomas Not So Keen On Talking To Jan. 6 Panel

Who saw this coming? Besides everyone...
Suddenly, Ginni Thomas Not So Keen On Talking To Jan. 6 Panel
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJune 29, 2022

Ginni Thomas has used her role as the wife of a Supreme Court justice to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Questions need to be answered. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Thomas said she was "looking forward" to talking to Jan. 6 investigators. However, that has changed.

Two weeks ago.

Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters, “We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come to talk to the committee.”

Thomas received a written invitation on July 16, and she indicated that she would talk to the Jan. 6 riot investigators.

Today.

Via The Washington Post:

Today, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is resisting an interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. In a letter, her lawyer told the panel that he wants “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant” before he can recommend the conservative activist comply with the request to talk about her role in seeking to reverse President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

She lobbied John Eastman to overturn the election. Ginni is up to her eyeballs in this. It's time for her to put her big girl pants on. After all, Cassidy Hutchinson, 25, has brass ovaries. I'm sure Ginni can borrow hers for a minute. I'm sure she watched the hearing yesterday, and now she knows that sh*t is getting real.

