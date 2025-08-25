Giuiffre's 'Unsparing' Memoir: Epstein Files Will Not 'Fade Away'

Giuffre once pointed to Ghislaine Maxell as Gepetto to Epstein's Pinnochio.
By Susie Madrak
August 25, 2025

A posthumous and “unsparing” memoir by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, will be published this fall, publishing house Alfred A. Knopf said Sunday. Via the Associated Press:

“Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice” is scheduled for release Oct. 21, the publisher confirmed to The Associated Press. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, had been working on “Nobody’s Girl” with author-journalist Amy Wallace and had completed the manuscript for the 400-page book, according to Knopf. The publisher’s statement includes an email from Giuffre to Wallace a few weeks before her death, saying that it was her “heartfelt wish” the memoir be released “regardless” of her circumstances.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” the email reads. “It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

[...] “In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that 'Nobody's Girl' is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” she wrote to Wallace.

You probably recall Trump claiming that Jeffrey Epstein "stole" Giuffre and other young women from his Mar-a-Lago resort. If Cankles is hoping the Epstein Files controversy will fade away, Virginia Giuffre's posthumous book will not help him.

