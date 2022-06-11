Elon Musk Smacks Down OANN Founder Over Nonsense Rumor

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rejected the idea that he might purchase a conservative television outlet that is known for supporting former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.
Credit: Screengrab
By DavidJune 11, 2022

On Thursday, OAN CEO Robert Herring claimed that "somebody" contacted him about Musk purchasing the network.

"We just received a call from somebody very close to @elonmusk telling us that he would like to talk to us about purchasing @OANN," Herring wrote on Twitter.

Within an hour, Musk shot down the idea.

"Only Twitter," he replied, referring to his offer to buy the social media network.

