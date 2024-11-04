Trump Is Deteriorating: Calls Harris And Dems 'Demonic'

Trump's incoherence was on display in Lititz, Pennsylvania earlier today, when during a rally he described the Democratic Party running against hm as demonic.

Donald Dump has been hanging out with too many Evangelical self proclaimed prophets and wingnut religious right lunatics.

Trump claims actual voting Democrats agree with him to which should put him in a straight jacket. And as AGA GOP's call Democrats demonic you will be called a conspiracy theorist.

No, that's not a conspiracy. That's batshit crazy.

I'll call you f**king nutjobs.

TRUMP: This is a group of people, large group of people, larger than people think, but it's a very demonic party. It's become, it's become that way. The people aren't. The people, Democrats, regular Democrats aren't. Most of them agree with what I'm saying, but it's very, but we do need, uh, we do need people to say it and we have to have it. And if it's not said, and then they're going to fight over it. They're going to call you a horrible person and all of the things that they call, you conspiracy theorists. He's a conspiracy theorist. They don't tell you that they cheated. Think of it.

Who doesn't tell you they cheated, Mr. Delusional?

By Tuesday, Trump will be speaking in tongues.