Fox Host Rants About AOC, Calls Her A 'Mindless Moron'

Only on Fox News will one of their television hosts demonize a Democratic politician with unseemly insults.

They have been doing this long before Donald Trump was ever elected to office, but their vitriol has only increased since President Sh*thole took office.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox and Friends, co-host Peter Hegseth called newly-elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “mindless moron” for refusing to privatize the VA.

And this is coming from the man who brags about not washing his hands and continually acts as Trump’s presidential fluffer instead of a cable news host.

What drew the ire of the Fox and Friends' propaganda team is a new Netflix movie about four women running for Congress, one of them being AOC.

They played a clip of the freshman Congresswoman telling an audience she opposes privatizing Veterans Affairs services for healthcare.

Hegseth jumped in to attack her, just like every other conservative attacks any government program that helps American citizens.

HEGSETH: “Ultimately, she has no idea what she's talking about.” I tweeted about this yesterday when I first saw the video. The floods of tweets that I've gotten from veterans saying, "What in the world is she talking about?" She's never used a V.A. or probably doesn't know many people that do. She would never use it. The woman of the people should go try V.A. health care and see how she likes it so much. Because that's what she wants for the rest of the country. This is a system that because it is run by the government and bureaucracy, is fundamentally broken. By giving veterans a choice, you create competition which raises the standards because now veterans get to compete for care. It's not about the scare tactic of privatization. It's about choice and empowering vets to get the best possible care. That's the only good thing she said. They deserve the best care, then let's get them the best care if they live next to it, doesn't have to be a government-run facility. She is a moron, I'm going to say it. No, especially on this issue, she is a mindless moron who knows nothing of this topic, goes in front of government union groups, and says, "If it's not broken, don't fix it." What an -- she doesn't know what she's talking about.

EARHARDT: The majority of veterans -- DOOCY: That's harsh. HEGSETH: It is harsh.

No other cable news or network news outlet ever characterizes a member of Congress in such a denigrating manner as members of the Fox News and Fox Business network do.