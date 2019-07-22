Fox News' Pete Hegseth Wants A '9-11 Style Commission' To Investigate AOC's Election

Keeping with the grand conservative tradition of attacking any Democrat with a spine and a brain, Fox News host Pete Hegseth proved himself worthy of the challenge.

Pulling out his favorite punching bag Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hegseth went for a body blow -- and missed.

During a town hall meeting, Rep. AOC called for a "9-11 style commission" to investigate the Trump administration's child separation policy at the border. This enraged Hegseth, who serves his plutocrat masters well, whether they be Kochs or Murdochs.

“We shouldn’t take anything she says seriously,” Hegseth said, as if we should take anything he says seriously, particularly when it comes to smart, savvy, passionate women in office.

“You talk about what’s happening at the border—she compares it to 9/11,” he continued. “She talks about concentration camps where 6 million Jews were killed. And then when she talks about the Green New Deal, she likens it to the challenges of World War II where 70 to 85 million people were killed.”

He makes that sound wrong when it's so very right.

But he wasn't finished. Mr. Kochhead who brags about never washing his hands thought it would be great to paint AOC as stupid, as though she didn't have a strong, clear record of academic achievement.

“You know what we need a 9/11-style commission on?” Hegseth asked. “How in the heck does someone like her get elected to Congress?! What’s happening in our public schools or other schools? What is she learning that gives her a platform to feel like these comparisons should be taken seriously at all?”

Just to review, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez majored in economics and international relations at Boston University, graduating cum laude, a term which would probably be above Pete Hegseth's pay grade, even at Fox News.

But beyond that, how cheap a shot is it to aim at a female Representative with whom one disagrees and call her stupid enough to warrant an investigation? And to do it so casually, as if it is perfectly fine to be this cavalier and disrespectful of an elected Representative simply because he disagrees with her policy ideas? It tells me that Republicans have nothing but derision to ride on -- no ideas, no original thoughts, no solutions. Just cynical pronouncements.