AOC Calls Out Turncoat Colleague Nancy Mace

THIS was freshman Representative Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, the day after the attack at the Capitol:
NANCY MACE: It was a dangerous situation. Lives were put at risk. My message to Americans today is it was a very sad day in our nation's history. I brought my children up here last weekend for the swearing-in. It was a historic moment for the state of South Carolina. It was a proud moment. First Republican woman elected to our state. At the end of the day Sunday, I bought my kids the first ticket home Monday morning because I was watching the rhetoric on social media and I did not have a good feeling. I felt uncomfortable about what might occur on Wednesday, the violence that could happen. Thank God my motherly instincts kicked in and my children weren't here to witness what everyone was horrified by. These were not protests. These were rioters. This was anarchy. I've been very vocal condemning it. I hope my colleagues will as well. It's wrong and we have to rebuild our nation and rebuild the Republican Party after this. I didn't get a chance to see some of the images yesterday combined and culminated and pulled together. I did that this morning when I woke up. It brought me to tears. I am heartbroken, devastated, and pissed off. I'm angry. This didn't need to happen.
Now that Nancy Mace has had a chance to marinate in the House Republican stew, she's calling AOC's depiction of January 6 a lie.
And AOC herself is bringing receipts, as well.
And other voices weigh in: