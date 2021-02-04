Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

AOC Calls Out Turncoat Colleague Nancy Mace

Nancy Mace (R-SC) reported her terror regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol. NOW she's calling AOC a liar, and Ocasio-Cortez is bringing all the receipts.
By Frances Langum
AOC Calls Out Turncoat Colleague Nancy Mace
Image from: Getty Images

THIS was freshman Representative Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, the day after the attack at the Capitol:

NANCY MACE: It was a dangerous situation. Lives were put at risk. My message to Americans today is it was a very sad day in our nation's history. I brought my children up here last weekend for the swearing-in. It was a historic moment for the state of South Carolina. It was a proud moment. First Republican woman elected to our state. At the end of the day Sunday, I bought my kids the first ticket home Monday morning because I was watching the rhetoric on social media and I did not have a good feeling. I felt uncomfortable about what might occur on Wednesday, the violence that could happen. Thank God my motherly instincts kicked in and my children weren't here to witness what everyone was horrified by. These were not protests. These were rioters. This was anarchy. I've been very vocal condemning it. I hope my colleagues will as well. It's wrong and we have to rebuild our nation and rebuild the Republican Party after this. I didn't get a chance to see some of the images yesterday combined and culminated and pulled together. I did that this morning when I woke up. It brought me to tears. I am heartbroken, devastated, and pissed off. I'm angry. This didn't need to happen.

Now that Nancy Mace has had a chance to marinate in the House Republican stew, she's calling AOC's depiction of January 6 a lie.

And AOC herself is bringing receipts, as well.

And other voices weigh in:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team