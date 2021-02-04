AOC Calls Out Turncoat Colleague Nancy Mace

THIS was freshman Representative Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, the day after the attack at the Capitol:

NANCY MACE: It was a dangerous situation. Lives were put at risk. My message to Americans today is it was a very sad day in our nation's history. I brought my children up here last weekend for the swearing-in. It was a historic moment for the state of South Carolina. It was a proud moment. First Republican woman elected to our state. At the end of the day Sunday, I bought my kids the first ticket home Monday morning because I was watching the rhetoric on social media and I did not have a good feeling. I felt uncomfortable about what might occur on Wednesday, the violence that could happen. Thank God my motherly instincts kicked in and my children weren't here to witness what everyone was horrified by. These were not protests. These were rioters. This was anarchy. I've been very vocal condemning it. I hope my colleagues will as well. It's wrong and we have to rebuild our nation and rebuild the Republican Party after this. I didn't get a chance to see some of the images yesterday combined and culminated and pulled together. I did that this morning when I woke up. It brought me to tears. I am heartbroken, devastated, and pissed off. I'm angry. This didn't need to happen.

Now that Nancy Mace has had a chance to marinate in the House Republican stew, she's calling AOC's depiction of January 6 a lie.

And AOC herself is bringing receipts, as well.

Wild that @NancyMace is discrediting herself less than 1 mo in office w/ such dishonest attacks. She *went on record* saying she barricaded in fear.@NancyMace who else’s experiences will you minimize?Capitol Police in Longworth? Custodial workers who cleaned up shards of glass? https://t.co/l1CT0jIXJF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2021

This is the latest manipulative take on the right.



They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex.



We were all on the Capitol complex - the attack wasn’t just on the dome.



The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

This was what you were saying just a few weeks ago.



Now you’re contradicting your own account to attack me for Fox News clicks.



It’s honestly pretty sad to see you turn around like this and throw other people under the bus.



Thought you’d be better.https://t.co/1WPlwUWlar — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2021

The sad thing about disinformation is that once the truth comes out, the damage has already been done. People have already been misled, radicalized & believe lies to a point where their hatred has brewed to violence.



That’s what led to the 6th, and it’s happening right now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

And other voices weigh in:

Me thinks you may be jealous of MTG getting all the attention. "This is not who we are." Turns out, it is. — Sunshines2021 (@Sunshines2021) February 4, 2021

It hasn't even been a month and Republicans like Nancy Mace are trying to whitewash a violent insurrection and rewrite history. I guarantee you that in 2022 some Republicans will be running in support of the violent mob that killed 5 people and stormed the Capitol. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 4, 2021