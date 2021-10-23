Minn. State Senator Pushes Donations For Capitol Rioters: 'A Good Family'

Sen. Mark Koran called the charges against the four men, all from a small town in his district, "very serious and some which seem to be just to punish opposing views. All I'm asking is that they need assistance to mount a fair defense from an overbearing Dept of Justice." Koran also put a link to a fundraising page from his Facebook account, a fundraising page with a goal of $50,000. So far, just $200 has been raised.

Source: Minnesota Star Tribune



A Minnesota state senator is encouraging supporters to donate to a Lindström, Minn., family facing federal criminal charges in connection with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Mark Koran, a North Branch Republican whose district includes the small town 40 miles northeast of the Twin Cities, on Friday posted a link to a crowdfunding site launched by a member of the Westbury family — four members of which are now among the eight Minnesotans to be charged so far with crimes related to the deadly Capitol riot.

"Here's a local family in Lindstrom who can use some help," Koran wrote. "They attended the Jan 6th Rally and have been accused and charged with a variety of crimes. Some very serious and some which seem to be just to punish opposing views. All I'm asking is that they need assistance to mount a fair defense from an over bearing Dept of Justice. They are a good family!"

Earlier this month, prosecutors in the District of Columbia charged Robert Westbury, 62, Isaac Westbury, 19, and a third man, Aaron James, 35, with crimes ranging from assaulting Capitol police officers to disrupting government business. The arrests occurred barely six months after another son, Jonah Westbury, 26, was charged in connection with the Capitol siege.