For Once, The Fence Susan Collins Straddles Leans Left

Susan Collins is a "yes vote" for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Credit: Getty Images
By Frances LangumMarch 30, 2022

So Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be approved by the Senate in a "bi-partisan" vote, because of Susan Collins. New York Times:

"Senator Susan Collins of Maine plans to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, ensuring that President Biden’s nominee and the first Black woman to be put forward for the post will receive at least one Republican backer."

But the bipartisanship comes at a price -- Susan must blame "both sides" for being too partisan on Court appointments.

“In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what I perceive to be the appropriate process for evaluating judicial nominees,” she said. “In my view, the role under the Constitution assigned to the Senate is to look at the credentials, experience and qualifications of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the individual ideology of a senator or would vote exactly as an individual senator would want.”

Sooo... objecting to Amy Coathanger Barrett because she'd never tried a case, and wondering aloud who paid off Brett Kavanaugh's mortgage, is exactly the same as Lindsey Graham pushing a totally unconstitutional religious test in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing?

COME ON, SUSAN.

