Marge Greene Smears Fellow Republicans As 'Pro-Pedophile'

In yet another shameless, hypocritical piece of theater, Marge Greene smears Republican Jackson supporters. There is something really wrong with her -- but honestly, there's something wrong with most Republicans. They just don't care about the damage they do to American democracy. Via Business Insider:

Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Murkowski of Alaska announced Monday that they would join fellow Republican Susan Collins of Maine in the forthcoming vote to approve Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the vacancy on the court. [...] On Twitter, Greene responded by pushing an attack on the senators that critics have interpreted as a covert appeal to the far-right QAnon movement. "Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ," tweeted Greene, a prominent member of the GOP's far right House faction whose political career has soared from stirring online controversy.

As I predicted last week, Judge Brown now has three Republican votes. But I don't know how much positive influence their example has on the rank-and-file Republican voters, who are more and more just members of the whackadoodle Qanon cult.

Hey @RepMTG, I support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.



I've prosecuted pedophiles and sent them to prison for decades.



Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) April 5, 2022

Speaking of pro-pedophile: