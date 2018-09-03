Lindsey Graham Admits That Roe V. Wade 'Can Be Overturned Like Every Other Decision'

This week will mark the beginning of Mitch McConnell's full court press to get Brett Kavanaugh approved for the Supreme Court before the expected bloodbath of the midterm elections.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham will have a significant role ushering the nomination through the full Senate. And it's also perfectly clear that whatever kompromat Putin/Trump have on his that has caused him to do a full 180° on Trump that Graham won't honor his Senate BFF's reputation by objecting to the rush job, the lack of transparency on Kavanaugh's papers or the eleventh hour declaring of executive privilege by the Trump administration to withhold 100,000 documents from Senate review. He probably isn't even concerned with how Kavanaugh's substantial credit card debt was suddenly paid off.

And then there's these concerns:

Another unprecedented move: Rather than rely on the National Archives for documents relating to Kavanaugh’s record, Republicans are having political partisans sift through them - which a National Archives official describes as “something that has never happened before.” — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 2, 2018

One-fifth of those documents are DUPLICATES. This hyper-partisan process has hidden more than 90% of Kavanaugh’s full record and hidden ALL of the documents that would reveal if he was truthful in his 2006 hearing. #WhatAreTheyHiding #ReleaseTheRecords https://t.co/82hIKnT40H — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) August 31, 2018

When I met with Judge Kavanaugh, he acknowledged he worked on same-sex marriage, abortion, executive power, torture, Supreme Court nominations, warrantless wiretapping, and more as Staff Secretary. Why are Republicans hiding his records from this time period? #WhatAreTheyHiding — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 1, 2018

Remember that this president is an unindicted co-conspirator in a felony criminal investigation and should not have the ability to appoint someone to a lifetime position on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh's hearing should be delayed until the investigation is resolved. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 2, 2018

Yeah, there are red flags all over this nomination that any senator with integrity would stop at giving a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land.

But those aren't of concern to Graham, who will continue to play the part of Trump's lapdog.

However, he did say something this Sunday that should -- SHOULD -- give pause to two other senators.

[Kavanaugh] would be disqualified, in my opinion, if you would not listen to both sides of the story and decide accordingly. This idea that Roe v. Wade is going to be challenged at state level, there are all kinds of laws out there. Some may work their way up to Supreme Court. He will give great deference I'm sure to Roe v. Wade. But it can be overturned like every other decision but that will be up to the facts on the record.

Catch that, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski? Roe v. Wade may be "settled" law, but that doesn't mean it's permanently settled.

Collins and Murkowski's alleged pro-choice beliefs kept them from voting for ACA repeal and dooming women to being pre-existing conditions again.

This is Lindsey Graham admitting in no uncertain terms that a vote for Kavanaugh will undoubtedly put women in that situation again.

Roe v. Wade WILL be challenged. With the balance on the court such as it is, SCOTUS will inarguably agree to hear arguments.

And just like that, women will be subjected to second class status again, a vessel for a clump of cells whether or not they want it. Their health, their livelihood, their safety a secondary consideration in the conservative view of being pro-life.

And women will die.

Because of Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski wanting to hide behind "settled" law.

Make your voice heard and let them know now that excuse won't help them when women lose their rights and then their lives.

