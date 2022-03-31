Two-Thirds Of Americans Support Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson

She has support from nearly three in 10 Republicans, said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette poll.
By Susie MadrakMarch 31, 2022

Looks like the various Republican attempts to paint Judge Jackson as an unqualified affirmative action hire didn't stick. A new Marquette poll finds most Americans back her for the Supreme Court. Via msn.com:

The poll was conducted March 14-24, so it captured the widely publicized hearings. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Jackson has 95% support from Democrats, according to the poll, and more than two-thirds of independents. She is far better recognized than any of her would-be colleagues on the court today – not uncommon for someone who has benefited from the spotlight of Senate confirmation hearings. Six in 10 respondents were able to formulate an opinion about Jackson compared with only two in 10 for Breyer.

Marquette pollsters asked half of the respondents for their opinion on Jackson's nomination as "the first Black woman" nominated to sit on the Supreme Court and omitted that detail in the other half of their interviews. The poll found that there wasn't a statistically significant difference based on the wording of the question.

Franklin speculated that may be because the historic nature of her nomination was already widely known. But, he said, it also suggests that some of the early criticism of how Biden went about choosing a nominee didn't appear to have resonated. The president vowed during the 2020 campaign to name a Black woman to the nation's highest court for the first time if he had an opportunity.

And then there's this:

"She's in better shape than a lot of the issues springing up at the court where the partisan divides can be stark," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette poll, noting that President Joe Biden's nominee has support from nearly three in 10 Republicans. "Joe Biden would love to get 29 percent of the Republican Party."

Don't be surprised to see a few more Republicans join Susan Collins in voting to confirm Judge Jackson. With numbers like this, it's a no-brainer.

