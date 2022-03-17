Psaki Humiliates Hawley For Pretending To Care About Children

Josh Hawley isn't exactly the one to talk about protecting kids.
By Aliza WorthingtonMarch 17, 2022

There aren't many things more satisfying than watching Jen Psaki drop-kick a seditionist, neoNazi white supremacist Republican from Missouri into next week with one sentence. Today's football was traitor Josh Hawley, who thought he was being cute by going on a Twitter tirade besmirching the reputation of Pres. Joe Biden's pick for Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On what grounds does he so viscerally object to her potential appointment? Besides the fact that she is Black? (We all know that's the real reason.) Hawley's stated reasons are that her judicial decisions indicate (to him) that she is soft on child pornographers, and Hawley is very committed to protecting children. Verrrry important to him.

So a reporter asked Jen Psaki the following:

"Will his criticism, will the explosiveness of this line of attack, do you worry that it will affect your ability to win over other Republican votes? Is there concern about this campaign, say upping the pressure on Senators Collins and Murkowski, who may be more amenable to voting?"

To which Psaki responded, "Well, I'm not sure that someone who refused to tell people whether or not he would vote for Roy Moore is an effective and credible messenger on this."

BOOM.

Remember Roy Moore? The child-molesting judge who ran for Alabama's Senate seat a few years back? Yes, Josh Hawley wouldn't condemn him, nor would he say if he would vote for him. So he can take his fake concern about children, and his performative outrage over a thoroughly mainstream jurist's decisions and shove them right up his goose-stepping ass.

