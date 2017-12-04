'My Braces Were Off': Woman Shares Memories Of Teenage Relationship With Roy Moore

Debbie Wesson Gibson is one of the women who came forward, saying that Roy Moore had initiated a relationship with her. While she was getting her Christmas decorations out of her attic, she found mementos of the relationship in a scrapbook, including a card he gave her for her high school graduation, according to a new report in the Washington Post.

“Happy graduation Debbie,” the inscription in the card read. “I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.” The card was accompanied with a ten-dollar bill.

Gibson also pointed to another record of their relationship, where she kept mementos of first dates. Under Moore's, she wrote, “Wednesday night, 3-4-81. Roy S. Moore and I went out for the first time. We went out to eat at Catfish Cabin in Albertville. I had a great time.”

The scrapbook also contained a photo of Gibson as a high school senior, which triggered Gibson's memory., “That’s the age I was when I dated Roy Moore, because my braces were off.” That age was 17. Seventeen.

Until Moore accused her of lying about the relationship when she was 17 and he was 34, Gibson said she "wore it like a badge of honor." But now she's releasing the documents she kept, mostly because she's angry at his accusation. “He called me a liar," she said angrily. She also pointed out that even after she stopped dating him, she later joined him in passing out fliers during his campaign for circuit court judge in 1982 and exchanged Christmas cards with him over the years.

And yet, she noted: “Roy Moore made an egregious mistake to attack that one thing — my integrity.”

Yes, he did. Let's hope Alabama decides not to reward that behavior.

Oh, and by the way? Trump gave a full-throated endorsement of Roy Moore; he wrapped himself all the way around Moore.

He owns this too. If Moore is elected, the message will be that this behavior is perfectly acceptable for anyone...except, of course, Democrats.