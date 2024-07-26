Rep. Jim Himes: 'You Can't Escape Couches And Sofas'

I wasn't sure if we'd actually see a politician referencing JD Vance's now infamous tryst with a sofa or not, but here we are. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut was fired up when talking about the candidacy of Kamala Harris, all that positive energy with the Democrats, and then contrast that with the other side.

REP. JIM HIMES: "Open your social media, you can't escape you know what young people are seeing in Kamala Harris, you can't escape comments about couches and sofas with the vice president [JD Vance]. And I just highlight that to say young people for the first time, you know, in many, many months are actually engaged and excited about this election."

Kaitlin Collins' raised eyebrow said it all.