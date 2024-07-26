Rep. Jim Himes: 'You Can't Escape Couches And Sofas'

Jim Himes goes there when referencing JD Vance...
By Ed ScarceJuly 26, 2024

I wasn't sure if we'd actually see a politician referencing JD Vance's now infamous tryst with a sofa or not, but here we are. Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut was fired up when talking about the candidacy of Kamala Harris, all that positive energy with the Democrats, and then contrast that with the other side.

REP. JIM HIMES: "Open your social media, you can't escape you know what young people are seeing in Kamala Harris, you can't escape comments about couches and sofas with the vice president [JD Vance]. And I just highlight that to say young people for the first time, you know, in many, many months are actually engaged and excited about this election."

Kaitlin Collins' raised eyebrow said it all.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon