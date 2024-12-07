Rep. Frost Calls Out DOGE For The Joke That It Is

Rep. Maxwell Frost from Florida joined Joy Reid to talk about the sham and shame of DOGE, the pseudo-government entity that pretends they're going to cut waste, even though they don't have a clue of what's going on.

“Let’s be honest about DOGE and this whole thing, it’s a joke,” said Frost on MSNBC, adding that DOGE is “not an actual department of this government.” DOGE is set to be spearheaded by MAGA fanatics Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who are promising to gut the federal government. In doing so, they’ll be able to pave the way for more massive tax cuts for rich men like themselves. “I’m all for making our government more efficient, but we have to look at the proposition here,” said Frost. “The proposition of these two guys is that to make the government more efficient we gotta fire a bunch of people and take away a bunch of funding.” “And that lack of nuance and actually providing real oversight on how we can make the government work in a better way shows me firsthand that they are not coming at this on the right foot and not coming at it from the right place,” he added.

Frost is, for the most part, absolutely correct. But this is not a joke. What it is is an open invitation to grift to their hearts' content. You can just see Musk stating that they need to use his Starlink of his Xitter for government services, at an elevated price, of course. I wouldn't be surprised if Musk even tried to say that government cars need to be the self-exploding Tesla, again, at a greatly elevated price. Just like The Orange Felon demanded that secret service agents stay at Trump facilities at an elevated price.

The one thing that surprises me is that no one has yet pointed out that the thought of Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dummer there could have anything to do with efficiency. Just the thought of two people to run an efficiency program is, well, inefficient.

Also, could we please get more Frosts in government? The sooner, the better.