Trump Picks Mar-a-Lago Member As Ambassador To South Africa

Lana Marks, now Trump's official nominee for Ambassador to South Africa, designs handbags, and in another coinky-dink, just like Comrade Stupid’s former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, the bags are in the same petting-zoo-meets-bad-taste category: they made from exotic animal skins, such as alligator and ostrich, and sell for between $19,000 and $400,000 a pop.

But I digress!

Let’s examine Marks’ qualifications for the appointment:

She is a member of Merde-a-Lardo

OK, then!

But wait, there’s more!

Marks must be confirmed by the Senate Foreign Relational Committee, which could take under consideration more than a dozen past lawsuits against her in Aspen, New York, California, and South Florida. In those lawsuits she has repeatedly been accused of stiffing her attorneys, accountants, landlords, and employees.

In July 2015, she was evicted from her office on Worth Avenue for failing to pay $25,399 in rent and other expenses. In 2004, 2007, and 2009, the landlords for her store on Worth Avenue also filed complaints against her for failing to pay rent, although the cases were settled without eviction.

So she’s a fellow grifter in the mold of Comrade Stupid. I hope she knows that she has to give her new boss a cut of the action off the top.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors