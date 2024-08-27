Trump Campaign Airs Ads Near Mar-A-Lago To Stroke Trump's Fragile Ego

When news came out this morning that the Trump campaign was buying ads in Florida it had many people scratching their heads, as Florida is not expected to be competitive. But then people noticed where the ads were targeted (Palm Beach County) and people began to put 2+2 together. They weren't trying to persuade people to vote for Trump, they were just trying to make Trump happy.

Others have also speculated the ads are being aired after George Conway's much larger ad buy in the same area with his Anti-Psychopath PAC that highlighted Trump's "mental unfitness for office." Conway aired the ads on Fox News, ESPN, and the Golf Channel around Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. Ads that Trump saw and was not so happy.

Source: The Bulwark

Donald Trump's campaign is set to run cable news ads this week so they can be seen at the ex-president’s Mar-a-Lago club and surrounding environs. The South Florida expense is likely to have no impact on the course of the election. Palm Beach County is a Democratic stronghold in a Republican state that Trump has little chance of losing. But Trump’s staff is at some risk of incurring his wrath if he—and his Palm Beach pals—don’t see his ads at Mar-a-Lago, a factor that insiders say compelled the purchase. “This is more about keeping the donors happy than the principal. There’s a lot of donors in Palm Beach,” said a campaign insider, who noted that Trump himself would not be in Palm Beach much this week. “If spending $50k gets us $5 million, that’s good ROI. If it makes the boss happy, too, then good.” According to a political operative familiar with the purchase, the ad—the content of which is unknown—is slated to run on CNN, CNBC, Fox Business, and Fox News. The spot is 15 seconds long and, according to that operative, the purchase will cost the Trump campaign about $47,000 dollars (though the figure is subject to change).

This seems like the most plausible explanation.

Trump is in little danger of losing Florida



But his staff is in great danger of incurring his wrath if he —and his Palm Beach pals— don’t see his ads at Mar-a-Lago



(Trump is barely home this week, so this is as much/more about his pals) https://t.co/9ZA8h8Jisn — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 26, 2024

One of the ads that was made to get Donald Trump's attention while watching his favorite cable channels at Mar-a-Lago.

This ad we dropped last week was so well received we decided to run it on Donald's favorite TV channels in Palm Beach and Bedminster.



We can only do this with your support.pic.twitter.com/mEoiJ6CGqx — Anti-Psychopath PAC (@PsychoPAC24) July 25, 2024

And it did, just as planned.