Tulsi Gabbard Wins Russia Bot Drudge Poll

The misinformation campaign is already in full swing as the Drudge Report, ably and abetted by other fringe 'news' outlets declare fringe candidate the winner of last night's Democratic Debate.
Source: The Hill
The conservative Drudge Report's instant poll shows Rep. Tulsi Gabbard(D-Hawaii) as the biggest winner of the first night of the Democratic presidential debates, with nearly 45 percent of the vote just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
The unscientific online poll shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at a distant second with 11.2 percent, followed by Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) at 8.6 percent and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio with 7 percent.
At the bottom of the poll are former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) with less than 4 percent of the vote.
As for The Hill, they seem to think Google Trends matter, posting this most searched list.
Others were a bit more circumspect.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Full disclosure, we note that Tulsi Gabbard is in second place in our highly unscientific snap poll as well.