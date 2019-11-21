Kamala Harris Destroyed Tulsi Gabbard For, Well, EVERYTHING

Kamala Harris set a lot of people straight last night, but the first to have her spine adjusted by the California Senator was Tulsi Gabbard.
Rep. Gabbard predictably went on a tirade, bashing the party on whose stage she stood, and whose nomination she sought, invoking the name of the first woman to be named a nominee for U.S. President, whose wardrobe she apparently raided for the occasion. Gabbard blathered: "Our Democratic party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by, and for the people. It is a party that has been, and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington, represented by Hillary Clinton and others' foreign policy, by the military-industrial complex, and other greedy corporate interests."
Senator Harris just laughed, looked down, tucked her hair behind her ear, and then went all in.
She finished by saying we need someone who can BEAT Donald Trump. Go toe-to-toe with him.
Agreed. We don't need someone who adores dictators as much as Trump does. We don't need someone who hates the Democrats as much as he does. We don't need a nominee who will HELP re-elect Trump. We need someone who can DESTROY him. Gabbard needs to take a damn seat.