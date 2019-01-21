Tulsi Gabbard 'Both Sides' It With Trump's Shutdown

The Fox News Democrat (Gabbard took up the mantle when Joe Lieberman retired) began her quest for the Democratic nomination in 2020 by immediately pissing off almost anyone who would consider voting for her when she suggested that Democrats are also responsible for the fiasco that is Trump's shutdown, aka hostage taking.

Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic candidate for president Tulsi Gabbard said Sunday that her party’s leadership was not blameless for the partial government shutdown that is now approaching a month, accusing both sides of posturing and refusing to compromise.

“The problem here is that this issue, like so many others in Washington, are being relegated to partisan politics,” she said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union."

But Gabbard said Sunday that both parties are guilty of being unyielding, adding that both sides are displaying an “unwillingness to actually just sit down and work through the details that each side is putting forward, knowing that neither side is going to get everything they need.”

Both Democrats and Republicans have “completely hardened their positions and are unwilling to come together and work out the differences,” she said, pointing out it’s not an isolated problem.