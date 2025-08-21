Felon 47 Says He’ll Join Crime Patrol Of D.C. Streets

According to The Washington Post, Donald Trump told right-wing talk show host Todd Starnes on Thursday, “I’m going to be going out tonight [in D.C.] with the police and with the military, of course.”

Marie Antoinette Trump apparently did not say whether he’d be rocking his oversized ear bandage to show his strong solidarity with D.C. crime victims.

Regardless, I seriously doubt the Secret Service will let Trump walk in the streets. Even though he has sent the military to the safest parts of a city with a crime rate that hit a 30-year low.

Driving around in his limousine is not the crimefighting man-of-the-people image Trump is seeking to project, I don’t think. Plus, there's that long, close friendship with sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that "Grab 'Em By The Pussy" Trump wants us to forget about. That's on top of his own 34 felony convictions.

But if Trumpstein does show up, I so hope there’s a big crowd to give him the welcome he deserves. Just like the one J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth got earlier this week.