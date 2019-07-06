Politics
Trump Claims Migrant Detention Centers Are 'Beautifully Run'

Don't believe that evidence right in front of you. Donald Trump is here to tell you Border Patrol agents love puppies and children and are doing a fine job with those concentration camps.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Trump held a press pull this morning and when asked about some of the despicable and unsanitary conditions detained migrants were forced to live in, Trump claimed there were run beautifully and as usual blamed everybody else.

Disregarding his own Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s office report that exposed squalid conditions, he then lied to the press.

Trump said, "When people come here legally and then it's crowded --- I've seen some of those place and they are run beautifully."

"They’re clean, they’re good, they do a great job," he went on. "They’re crowded because the Democrats will not give us any relief from these loopholes. We have loopholes that are so bad. We have asylum that’s so bad. So these places are — many of them, not all of them – but many of them are incredible. They’re really well run.”

Trump could have had his funding over a year and a half ago but reneged on a bipartisan deal Congress had agreed to because Rush Limbaugh was mean to him.

Trump then moronically claimed that migrants who travel hundreds and hundreds of miles to get here must have a stock market ticker on the souls of their shoes and that's why they're coming here.

"We hit the highest stock market number in the history of our country. --- And that's bringing people up," he bragged.

What an incredible imbecile.

This past week AOC and Rep. Tlaib made a lot of news and noise by exposing the horrific conditions migrants were forced to endure, such as children taking care of soiled toddlers at the facilities they visited.

Trump responded to them by calling them liars.

"For the most part, they’re very respected by Congress, but certain members of Congress say very bad things and lie and exaggerate.”

Pure projection on his part. All of what he said was a lie.

Here's the truth:

