Trump Trying To Force Commanders' New D.C. Stadium To Be Named After Him

Donald likes his last name on everything, and like everything else with the narcissistic president, this story is weird. Trump wants the Washington Commanders to name their planned $3.7 billion stadium after him, and White House paid liar Karoline Leavitt addressed a question about that, telling ESPN, "That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible." However, it was former President Joe Biden who signed a bill late last year to transfer land, which included that old stadium, from the federal government to the city, paving the way for the NFL’s Washington Commanders to return to the nation’s capital.

The Commanders said in a statement that it was a big win for the city and its residents.

“Washington can finally move forward on a new vision for the RFK site,” they said. “We look forward to being a part of that conversation as we evaluate a future home for the Washington Commanders.”

Trump, for his part, threw hissy fits after the team refused to change its name from the Commanders back to the Redskins, and threatened to hold up the deal. That's because the president is a racist slug.

Via the Associated Press:

The resolution made it through Congress in the early-morning hours of Dec. 21 just before the holiday recess after it was removed from the year-end spending bill in a twist that threatened the efforts by Bowser and others made over the last 18 months. Controlling owner Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbied lawmakers on Capitol Hill in early December in support of the measure.

Via: ESPN:

Leavitt declined to answer additional questions, but the senior White House source told ESPN: "It's what the president wants, and it will probably happen." A Commanders spokesperson declined comment Saturday. However, a team source said the organization has spent days preparing for Trump's attendance at the Commanders' home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. Trump will attend the game as Harris' guest and is expected to participate in halftime activities honoring the military. The team source said that while the Commanders anticipate possible conversations with Trump about the new stadium during the game, there have been no formal conversations to date. The Commanders own the new stadium's naming rights, presumably to be sold to a corporate sponsor. But a source with firsthand knowledge of the process said that would be a separate decision from also commemorating an individual in the stadium name.

...

The source with knowledge of the stadium deal said that if Trump insists on the stadium bearing his name, "he has plenty of leverage" to make it happen, no matter which government body will ultimately decide. "He has cards to play. He can make it very difficult, through government environmental approvals and other things, to make sure everyone who wants this stadium to be built will join to put his name on it," the source said. "Trump has plenty of cards to play to get his way."

This tracks with Trump. Biden did all the work, Trump wants to be glorified for the project, and Karoline Leavitt doesn't answer further questions about it.