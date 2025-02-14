Don't Worry, John Fetterman Says There's No Constitutional Crisis

John "Manchin" Fetterman urged everyone to tone down the rhetoric about Trump and Musk moving to dismantle federal agencies and the subsequent court rulings halting at least some of their efforts. Via HuffPost:

Some of Trump’s allies, including Musk and Vice President JD Vance, suggested this week that courts have no authority to block the president’s policies and that they should be impeached.

“When it was [President] Joe Biden, then you [had] a conservative judge jam it up on him, and now we have liberal judges that are going to stop these things. That’s how the process works,” Fetterman told HuffPost on Wednesday, referring to nationwide injunctions of Biden’s policies by conservative judges during his presidency.

The Pennsylvania Democrat called Musk’s actions shutting down agencies and putting thousands of workers on administrative leave without congressional approval “provocative” and said they are “certainly a concern.”

However, the senator rejected claims from others in his party about the country facing a constitutional crisis.

“There isn’t a constitutional crisis, and all of these things ― it’s just a lot of noise,” Fetterman said. “That’s why I’m only gonna swing on the strikes.”